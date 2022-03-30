The most populous borough in Montreal, CDN-NDG's total population is now estimated at 170,000 people. If it were a city, it would be the third largest in the province. The borough has the smallest per capita budget in the City of Montreal. Ditto for our investment budget.
Since the recent election, our councillors along with the borough Mayor have borrowed $14 million. The borough was created in Jan 1, 2002. In three months in our 20-year existence, our debt load has grown by 31%.
These loans represents $82 for every CDN-NDG person. Our current borough debt load represents $355 per person.
This is not the City of Montreal debt. This is our local debt. What say you? The borough is taking loans at the borough level ? What about the taxes we give to the centre city? These questions need answers.
Alexander Montagano
CDN/NDG
