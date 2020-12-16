In an election year, Christian Arseneault decides to make a stand regarding the CDN-NDG budget. This chronic underfunding has existed since the creation of the boroughs under Tremblay in 2002. It was a broken promise of Project Montreal to fix. It is the reason why the new borough party Equipe/Team CDN-NDG was created.
Unfortunately, at this 11th hour our elected officials have failed to defend us. Sue Montgomery, Christian Arsenault, Magda Popeanu and Peter McQueen voted in favour of our 2021 borough budget on Oct 5th. A budget vote that they had the power to defeat. Sue Montgomery had the deciding vote and in an act of hypocrisy voted in favour - refusing to join Mr. Rortand’s and Mr. Perez’s votes of rejection.
The city vote on December 9th was a mere formality, easily passed by Project Montreal’s majority. This is the last budget vote under this mandate. We say too little, too late.
Be wary of our elected representatives actions in an election year. They are more about political survival than serving residents. Equipe/Team CDN-NDG is focused and determined to defend the hard-working people of the most populous borough in the city. This has been a 15-year plus battle.
CDN-NDG is an economic powerhouse & major contributor to the city’s finances. An estimated half a billion a year. We have the right to enjoy the same services as other boroughs. To properly support our families, seniors, youth, artists, newly arrived immigrants, disadvantaged populations and those in desperate need.
To the residents of CDN-NDG we say, we are here, we are working hard, and we hope that you hear our message.
Alex Montagano
CDN/NDG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.