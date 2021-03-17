Here we go again! Another personality that wants to enter politics (this one let go by CBC Montreal radio). Imagine, absolutely no experience whatsoever in politics, and now wants to be the saviour for the Mount Royal riding as a Conservative. What a farce.
I had to laugh at that he had to go to his place in Florida to relax, golf and reflect on what to do next. Really! Then comes his diatribe against Trudeau. We all know the latter blunders. Does Mr. Cavallaro believe that Conservatives have such a pure and lily white clean history?
Because of COVID, his son regrettably lost his job at Air Canada, and this because Trudeau “let the airline industry teeter to nearly complete destruction,” according to Cavallaro. Wake up Mr. Cavallaro, the world wide airline industry is in deep trouble. It’s not just here. They will recover and hopefully your son will get his old job back. I wonder how the Conservatives would be solving this issue? I don’t want to imagine how! Our tax dollars are going where they are needed for now, and that is in aid to its citizens. It’s pretty hard for a government to bail out Air Canada at this time. I’m convinced they will do so when the time is right. It’s difficult to funnel our tax dollars now to an industry that requires hundreds and hundreds of millions dollars to operate on a daily basis.
As for not trusting the current Feds, how can Mr. Cavallaro run a party whose leader, Erin O’Toole, has absolutely no idea whether he’s coming or going as leader, and this so aptly depicted in Aislin’s cartoon this week in the Montreal Gazette. Mr. O’Toole is a total joke!
Hopefully the Mount Royal electorates will see this candidate as nothing more than a self-serving opportunistic ego trip.
Gene Cappelli
Pointe Claire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.