Anthony Bonaparte’s political cartoon of Sept.2 is one of the best ever.
The Quebec government’s current obsession with restrictive language is totally predictable.
Sadly it did not start with Simon Jolin- Barrette . The symptoms to quash anything that might be a threat to the French language existed with all previous Liberal governments as well.
Despite our countless protests,numerous petitions and endless marches there is very little evidence that the Quebec we once knew will ever return.
How Sad!
Irving Leiner
Cote St Luc
