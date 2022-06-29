Two major themes mentioned in the Quebec government's full-page ads in the English, and the French press, struck me as requiring some further explanation. Firstly, if so many areas regarding services available in English remain unchanged, why do we require this law at all? Secondly, the oft heard argument that services in English in Quebec, are much superior to services in French outside of Quebec, does not mention the obvious fact that this is due to numbers, and size of the market in economic matters.
Quebec City had a daily English newspaper, until the market could not support it economically, and it closed. Outside of the greater Montreal region services in English are few, and far between, and in most cases not needed. The goodwill that has always existed between citizens of Quebec, French speaking, and others, is constantly being destroyed by government actions. If the government of Quebec would concentrate more on uniting all its citizens, rather than dividing them, we would all benefit greatly.
Bernard Shuster
Montreal
