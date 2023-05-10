Although it has been more than 200 years since Napoleon’s death, his influence lingers in France and by extension in Quebec too. The centralization of government services was his idea and one only need to study the CAQ's methods to see how such a system is copied in Quebec. The recent proposal to overhaul the health care system will do little more than a reshuffling and addition of bureaucrats. That change was brilliantly satirized in the Suburban April 5 edition, with a cartoon drawn by the resident cartoonist, by an incredible coincidence, uses the name Napoleon. Another major branch of government is education and the recent pronouncement from minister Bernard Drainville is a confirmation of his belief in the centralization of decision making, which effectively transforms a democratic system to one more akin to one much more authoritarian. Napoleon acted similarly, insisting that his policies were the defender of the ‘revolution". In this province, the CAQ government justifies its actions as being the defender of the French language. Napoleon’s 15-year rule left France much poorer. His disastrous foreign campaigns in Egypt, Spain and particularly, Russia, accounted for hundreds of thousands dead and a depleted treasury that even the Louisiana Purchase by the USA was insufficient to remedy.
One must ask what will this province look like if we have 15 years of a CAQ regime? At the present time, despite its recent proposals, there are still needs for personnel in hospitals and schools, as well as a demand for skilled workers in a host of industries. Unfortunately, this must be seen with a backdrop of Quebec's demographic challenge, a declining birthrate and an aging population. Yet clinging to its myth as presenting English as a danger, by restricting immigration and passing countless notwithstanding legislation, Quebec governments will not resolve the looming financial and labour problems nor will it dampen the prospects of companies thinking of relocating to other parts of the country.
A pessimistic view, maybe, but one that I would be happy to see refuted.
Jim Wilson
NDG
