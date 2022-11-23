Here we go again. The CAQ has mishandled the healthcare system in mind-blowing ways. Having spent the two years of the pandemic with the worst record of any province or territory in Canada (according to Health Canada statistics), this government thinks it is a good idea to merely suggest that people wear masks, and that only certain people should receive a flu shot.
Our emergency rooms are filled to over capacity. Our children’s hospitals are overextended to the breaking point. They are having to double up patients in ICU. The purpose of ICU is to ensure the most intensive and individualized care and treatment that a hospital can provide. Having two patients in an ICU puts near intolerable conditions on the backs of those ICU specialist doctors, nurses, and support staff. Bad planning, labour shortages, forced working conditions, and over-inflated bureaucracy are to blame. Flu shots are available to all citizens for free everywhere else in Canada, but not here. Isn’t it nice that they are monitoring the situation?
After more than four years of the CAQ, it is time to stop pointing fingers at previous governments and take the steps necessary to protect all Quebecers. Mr. Legault should understand, but he, himself, was a disaster as a Health Minister. The Liberals own their share of the blame. Mr. Dubé is not the gift that many of the pundits make him out to be. We need decisive action, probably including mandates, to prevent a Fall and Winter health crisis.
We have had enough of their dog and pony press conferences — the time to act is now.
Marcus Tabachnick
Pointe Claire, Quebec
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.