Concerning your editorial on the silence on the Taliban, the silence has been deafening from both sides of the political spectrum.
One of the only times when there was consensus between the Dems and the Trumpists over the past five years was when Trump introduced his incompetent and delusional plans for withdrawal from Afghanistan. There was bipartisan criticism.
Unfortunately, Biden decided to go through with the plan, even though he knew at that point it would be a clear abandonment of allies, yet again, and a capitulation to radical Islam.
Shawn Zimmerman
Montreal
