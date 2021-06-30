I live in DDO and have voted Liberal all my life but unfortunately I cannot vote Liberal in the next election. I know of many other Anglophones who feel the same way. We feel betrayed that the Liberal party has sided with Premier Legault in not standing up for English rights and agreeing that the CAQ can change the Canadian constitution. Is bowing down to him just to keep the Francophone vote more important than our rights?
Secondly, why is Mr. Trudeau not opening the Canadian/US border? If we are fully vaccinated there is no reason to keep it closed. I am a property owner in Vermont and have not been able to go to our house to even check if it is still standing.
The Prime Minister said that he would ease restrictions when 75% got their first vaccine and 20% got their second. Why is Bill Blair now saying that 75% have to be fully vaccinated before the border is open. Why can we fly to the USA but not be allowed to drive there? What is the plan? Canada is losing billions of dollars in tourism. Are the taxpayers supposed to pay for this?
The USA is open for business and I cannot even visit my daughter who lives in Halifax. They have no cases! By the way, after living in Quebec for almost 64 years, we are moving out of the province to Ontario. I believe many other Liberal voters will be doing the same.
Barry Goodman
DDO
