One has to agree with the correspondent writing from Ottawa, that the "Reciprocal Medical Billing Agreement” between all Canadian provinces needs to be honoured. Debacles like that of the Quebec student who broke his jaw in Kamloops, BC and was denied treatment (because the treating surgeon expected his fees would not be paid on behalf of RAMQ) should be a thing of the past.
In light of the reciprocal agreement, and as a BC resident, it is worth pointing out the difficulties that can occur when trying to get reimbursement for the costs of medical treatment rendered here in Quebec. No portion of my personal medical bills (received for recent treatment in Quebec) have been reimbursed by the health department in BC. The reason given was that the treating physician had opted out of RAMQ. Yet BC regulations state that bills from physicians in another province will be paid, if the MD is "licensed to practice." Being opted out of the provincial plan is not mentioned as a reason to reject reimbursement.
It seems that provincial health departments do search for ways to avoid making reciprocal payments. So, it is not surprising that physicians expect non-payment of their fees when treating those from out-of-province.
The way that provincial health departments handle payment and reimbursement of some fees on out of province patients, equates to the way the Kamloops surgeon handled the Quebec student — straightforward rejection. We patients deserve better. Overhaul the reciprocal agreement in the spirit of the Canada Health Act.
Anthony Walter
Westmount,QC
Coldstream, BC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.