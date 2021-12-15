On February 4, 2022, China’s government and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will open the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The United States, Australia, New Zealand, Scotland, United Kingdom and Canada have announced their diplomatic boycott to protest Beijing’s ongoing persecution of its Muslim Uyghur citizens. Athletes can compete from these democracies, but no elected person will attend. Other egregious human rights abuses include the oppression of Tibetans, persecution of Falun Gong practitioners during two decades, and trampling of human dignity and democracy in Hong Kong.
The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum reports that Beijing’s attacks on the Uyghur community are alarming in severity and constitute “crimes against humanity”, including “forced sterilization, sexual violence, enslavement, torture, forced transfer, persecution, and imprisonment or other severe deprivation of physical liberty.” Canada’s MPs last year voted 266 -0 that continuing regime actions against Uyghurs constituted genocide within the 1948 UN Genocide Convention and that if it continued the Games should be moved from Beijing.
In 2014, Ethan Gutmann, author of The Slaughter, placed the persecution of the Uyghurs, Falun Gong, Tibetan, and house Christian communities across China in context. Gutmann, David Matas and I released an Update in 2016, which provided a careful examination of the transplant programs of hundreds of hospitals across China. We concluded cautiously that over two decades, the party-state had directed a network of organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience.
After five weeks of international concern about the safety of tennis player Peng Shuai in China, the IOC admits (Dec 7) it cannot provide any certainties about her safety. Two video calls between Peng and the IOC are her only reported contacts with persons outside China since Nov. 2, when she posted on social media her allegation that she was sexually assaulted by a senior Communist Party official.
Canadians and the world went through similar debates in 1936 and in 2008; both offer lessons on what Canada and other nations must do now. Adolf Hitler manipulated the 1936 Berlin Olympics to improve the Nazi image internationally for a short period. In 2008, the concern was primarily the government of China’s oppression of the Falun Gong and other prisoners of conscience.
Allowing China’s Xi Jinping to host the 2022 Winter Olympics creates a similar opportunity, something the international community should firmly resist. The Chinese government is hoping to bask in the positive publicity surrounding the games. Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, Bejing has vigorously and aggressively denied any of the above facts, claiming that these are all Chinese internal affairs and that critics are violating China’s sovereignty.
Diplomats from other countries who choose to attend the Beijing Olympics will be lending their tacit consent to the abuses being perpetrated by the Chinese regime. This is a moral issue that touches on the essence of our humanity. Canada’s diplomatic boycott of the games is sending a clear message – the Canadian government and the Canadian people do not support the grave injustices being perpetrated by the Chinese government.
Phil Kretsmar, co-founder of “Stop Uyghur Genocide Canada”
The Hon. David Kilgour, former Secretary of State (Asia-Pacific)
