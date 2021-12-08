Canadian Senator Tony Loffreda ("The Senate must be a voice for the voiceless", The Suburban, December 1) would have us believe that this non-elected body of diverse individuals is well placed to "ensure the protection of...linguistic...rights". Unfortunately, no matter what the ethnic or linguistic makeup of this cadre, the Senate recently decided that individual rights were of little consequence and must be replaced by the more fluid concept of collective rights. Specifically, this Report stated that minority English language rights were to be sacrificed in the interests of a new linguistic model.
Released in 2018, and overshadowed by the evolving pandemic, "Modernizing the Official Languages Act" articulated a new language direction. This Report concluded that "linguistic duality" is the new preferred goal. In its collective wisdom, the Senate of Canada stated that linguistic equality between French and English was no longer realistic and language rights in Canada were now to be determined via a "duality" rather than an "equality".
Jon G. Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
Beaconsfield
