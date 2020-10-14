Re your editorial ‘Never Again’ I would remind people of what Elie Wiesel had to say. “Not to speak out is to aid the oppressor, not the oppressed.” .... I'd be proud if Canada spoke up against terrorism in China. Even more so if Canada lead the charge!
Elaine Steinberg
Montreal
