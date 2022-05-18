Presumably we elect MPs because we believe they have the good sense to make proper decisions that will affect the lives of each and every one of us.
This week, yet another MP was caught in an embarrassing situation on a live Parliamentary Zoom feed. Shafgat Ali, another one of Mr. Trudeau’s brains, took his live Parliament Zoom feed, with his camera on, as he relieved himself in a bathroom stall on Parliament Hill . If they do not have the very basic common sense to avoid such embarrassing and disrespectful events, how can we trust them to have the necessary good sense to make the big decisions on our behalf?
On the other hand, one might argue that we can no longer say that all our MPs are full of sh*t.
Jon Kantor
Montreal
