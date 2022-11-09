Hallowe’en has come and gone and I hope most of the children collected a bountiful booty! I wouldn’t say I am a Hallowe’en fanatic, however I do love to put on a quick costume and shell out the chocolate goodies. My personal favourite. I always interact with the kiddies who come a knockin’.
I don’t understand the folks who just refuse to partake in this fun activity. It really is for the kids, isn’t it? Imagine a little one getting dressed up and going out to collect a few treats. Well now, imagine that same little one (with little legs) having to pass several darkened houses to get each treat from a sincere participant.
To all those in the darkened houses I ask this: don’t you remember being a kid, have you totally forgotten the joy you had when it was you? Or your young ones? It lasts a couple of hours. Once a year. Can’t we all try a little harder to create some positive memories for the next generation? I really enjoyed seeing all the kids and especially the different cultures grasping onto this tradition that we have enjoyed for so many years. I would love to see next year: a night when almost every house gets involved and enjoys the celebration as a community. Try to think of the little ones with the little legs!
Judy Greffard
Montreal
