In a closed door Municipal Caucus meeting, the Mayor of Pointe Claire used an antisemitic slur. Not good. The term used was unacceptable and an apology was certainly due, but I think City Councillors Tara Stainforth and Brent Cowan should have kept this private, and not tried to make the biggest scandal they possibly could out of it. Mayor Thomas is not a racist or an antisemite. He used a term that has unfortunately been part of the public lexicon for many years and he used it unthinkingly, casually. While I can't condone using such language, neither do I think the incident deserves all this public shirt rending.
The Mayor should have apologized right away, of course, and, in order to do so he did later try to reach all the attendees by phone, but this did not happen quickly enough for "woke" Councillors Stainforth and Cowan, who took to social media the next morning to express their outrage at being subjected to antisemitic and racist language. They don't like Mayor Thomas, who ran on a platform of pausing condo development and re-doing the city's Planning Programs, and they and some other councillors from the previous term take every opportunity to snipe at the Mayor and call him out for any infraction.
Linda De Witt
Pointe Claire
