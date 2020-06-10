Albert Camus, whose novel The Plague is talked about, read and reread, especially these days, famously said that calling things by their wrong name just adds to our misery*. Many are using the killing of George Floyd as an occasion to revisit the race question in Quebec and as another opportunity to tar Quebecers with the brush of racism. Bill 21 continues to be pointed to as an example of racism, Quebec style.
Broad brush strokes, indeed. Bill 21 is undoubtedly a product of xenophobia and nativism. The discomfort with and disdain for cultural difference which characterizes the former is definitely there. The employment discrimination based on the latter, advantaging indigenous culture to the detriment of “the others”, is equally present. But the superiority complex of racism is distinctly lacking in Bill 21.
There is, unquestionably, racism in Quebec, and no lack of studies to show discrimination in criminal justice, employment, and in other sectors of our society, much of it based on racism. But if we don’t call things by their proper name, we will spend a lot of time trying to give the right answers to the wrong questions. And the next time there’s a race-based killing in America, we will be no further along in solving our problems of race in Quebec.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.