No more phone bill – just an email or text? How rude! How arrogant is that? Bell doesn't ask for your thoughts or opinions. Bell doesn't ask for your permission. Bell doesn't give you an option out. Bell just does it to you. No thanks! I want the option. I send Bell between $250 - $300 each month. I want that bill on paper so I can examine it in detail and, there are many details in all those huge phone-email, mobile and satellite TV costs. Please, just add my name to the list -a large list of older folks or rural folks that don't have or very limited access to the Internet.
My Internet is to keep in touch with family, friends and for business Don't want my Internet to be occupied receiving and examining your massive Bell bills. And, I don't want my Internet or texts to be giving you access to my banking or credit card info.
Now, this move to paperless bills has absolutely nothing to do with saving trees and the environment. To be crystal clear, this is simply a huge cash grab by Bell. And it's all about making more money at your expense and the expense of others, And they are doing this in the midst of a social and economic crisis when jobs and incomes are so precious and volatile.
First, they will save a lot of money on all the people and jobs they will cut. And, as I recall from my years at Bell, many of these jobs are being done by older women, single-parent mothers and often immigrants. All groups that will be cut off, put on EI or welfare at a critical economic time.
This is simply a cash grab and at a very awkward and an economically crisis time. This is Not the Bell Canada I remember from my many years there. This is not the old “Ma Bell” that guided that famous and incredible growth in technology and sophistication in the telecommunications field. This is not the old Ma Bell of remarkable and inspiring leaders like the days of CEO Jean Monty. This is not what Bell was or what it should be.
We must Speak Out. We must shout out. We must have this stopped or minimally we deserve and we must be allowed to chose an option between “paperless” or real, tangible paper bills.
And, in the midst of this economic crisis for so many Canadians what does BCE/Bell do? They slash and cut jobs and they make a cash grab from your wallet. This my dear “Ma Bell” is disgusting. You should be ashamed of yourself.
Howard P. Gibbs
Montreal
