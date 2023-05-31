I have known Mr. Scarpaleggia for many years. I had many conversations with him and even sought out his advice on a variety of subjects. I have always had, and still have, a great deal of respect for him. To say that I am disappointed in his endorsement of C-13 is an understatement. It is clear that he did not, and does not, understand the implications of promoting the discriminatory, unacceptable, anti-democratic, Quebec bill 96 etc. into the federal Official Languages Act.
The recent Quebec language laws were specifically designed to hurt and marginalize the English-speaking community. These laws empower hate-filled, mean-spirited, government agencies and individuals to feel as though they are doing the “Quebec society” a favour by reporting businesses, signage, advertising, public events and more that don’t meet their vision as seen from their inferiority perspective.
Mr. Legault and his gang have made destroying the English community a goal. This idea has not changed at all since Mr. Legault was in the PQ. He believes as much in the goal of Quebec separation today as he did then. He has just decided that he can use the Trump / DeSantis method of achieving through stretching the boundaries of power-grabbing and centralized control to its limit what he cannot get through a referendum. Essentially getting through the back door what he cannot get through the front door.
The problem is that the federal Liberals are too weak in leadership and policy to stand up against this. In addition, you have a MAGA-style leader of the Opposition and a power-hungry third-party leader who are ready and willing to do anything to curry favour in Quebec, even if it means throwing the minority language community under the bus to get a few more votes.
As a lifelong Liberal, who even considered running for the party a few years ago, I am left to wonder by the actions of Mr. Scarpaleggia, his Prime Minister, and all the other Quebec MPs, if there is still a place for me, or any of the minority-language community members, in the federal Liberal Party. The real problem is that there is no acceptable or viable alternative, at this time.
Marcus Tabachnick
Pointe Claire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.