I’m not afraid of symmetry; indeed, I fear its contrary. Symmetry represents balance, coherence, and logic. The original Official Languages Act took a symmetrical approach to the federal government’s obligations to official language minorities a mare usque ad mare. The law was later amended to conform to the Charter of Rights after repatriation. But its original purpose remained unchanged. It respected the principles of federalism, occupying itself with Ottawa’s obligations to those seeking services from the federal government in French or English, while respecting the province’s constitutional prerogatives to do the same. That was then.
One of the principles of federalism is that legislative jurisdiction cannot be delegated. Today’s asymmetrical approach to federal obligations to official language minorities, based on the perceived failure of Bill 101 to promote and protect French without Bill 96, is a double violation of this principle. The feds are delegating to institutions under their jurisdiction the power to apply provincial law. In a year or two, we may be told by both the federal prime minister and the Quebec premier that Bill 96 wasn’t enough to protect French. Meanwhile, Ottawa is allowing provincial legislation to be applied on a voluntary basis by institutions and incorporated bodies under its jurisdiction, such as banks, for instance.
There is, however, one asymmetry in the law I will gladly abide. The Official Languages Act, as amended by Bill C-13, does not include a notwithstanding clause, regardless of its reference to the amended French Language Charter which does. To claim that the notwithstanding clause used in a provincial law can be rented by the feds to shield them from a challenge to C-13 would be an illegal delegation of legislative jurisdiction that, in my view, would not be upheld in court.
Worse, of course, than being a violation of the principle of delegation, the current Official Languages Act is an abdication of federal responsibility to English Quebec. And the courts, in my view, with the charter in aid, remain available to argue that C-13 has mistaken which minorities have been adversely affected by discriminatory language legislation.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
