I thank MP Anthony Housefather for holding strong to his convictions on how to fine-tune Bill C-13 to better protect the English language in Quebec and the French language throughout Canada including Quebec while other colleagues cowered. In short, this federal Bill should not mention the “notwithstanding clause” or a provincial bill which will only serve to create an ambiguous hole of misinterpretation which may erode the equality of either language. In hindsight, for example, few Canadians can speak any First Nations languages today even though they are truly our First Canadians in fact but are often forgotten in practice.
It may be truly said as well that many international companies wanting to invest big time in Canada may forgo doing so in Quebec for fear of being controlled by the local provincial government when English is the official language of international business even though the main language spoken in their country is neither French nor English.
It’s time for all Quebecers to question why both South Korean and German companies are building huge electric battery and research plants in Ontario; what may follow are huge electric car assembly plants there as well even though Hydro Quebec has the best international reputation to partner with in Quebec and reflect well on both their future successes!
Michael Shafter
Montreal
