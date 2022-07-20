In his Letter to the Editor (July 13, 2022), Uberto de Nicolini urges The Suburban and its readers to "get real" and "enjoy life" because Bill 96 is void of "scandal" and "problems," is merely symbolic, and makes changes in only three major areas: an increase in required French courses in CEGEPS, limitations to non-anglophone student enrolment in CEGEPs, and French services in non-anglophone municipalities.
Racial discrimination, apparently, is not on Mr. de Nicolini's list of concerns.
Section 15 of Bill 96 amends Bill 101 (The Charter of the French Language) by limiting access to English services by the province only to those who are "declared eligible to receive instruction in English under the provisions" of Bill 101's chapter on language of education. In other words, if one seeking services in English does not possess a "certificate of eligibility," they are out of luck.
And how does one obtain such a classification? Through descent; the certificate is handed down, from parent to child, in perpetuity.
The definition of “racial discrimination” adopted by the Canadian Government (with Quebec’s formal consent) through its ratification of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination includes both “descent” and “ethnic origin” as definitions of racial discrimination, prohibited bases of discrimination under both the Quebec and Canadian charters of rights.
Why, then, did a court challenge to Bill 101’s language of education provisions fail in 2005 if they clearly constitute discrimination upon prohibited bases? Because, Canada’s Supreme Court said, one part of the constitution (Equality provisions) cannot be used to invalidate another part (Minority Language of Education provisions). But that doesn't mean Bill 101's racial discrimination can be extended to services outside school eligibility and survive the scrutiny of discrimination prohibitions.
Of course, this question is moot because of Bill 96's invocation of the "notwithstanding" clause. But, I would remind Suburban readers, this violation of fundamental human rights does not extend to Canada's obligations under international human rights covenants and treaties which do not contain any notwithstanding clauses.
Tony Kondaks
Vancouver
