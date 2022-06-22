Decades ago, I represented a store accused of not serving the clientele in French. It was a baldfaced lie from a language vigilante, a regular customer who was always served in French. On a particular occasion, the owner, who was American and didn’t speak French, was short-staffed and the only one in the store while his French-speaking employee was attending to the bank deposit. La chicane a pogné in the store and in a letter to Le Devoir where the “aggrieved” party complained of not being able to be served in French. Her parting shot in the letter was to ask if immigrants had more rights than nous-autres.
The incident at Brioche Dorée brought this back to me. I recall that the political environment at the time, like now, was overheated with the failure of the Meech Lake Accord, the pamphleteering of Mordecai Richler, etc. My client wasn’t even looking to sue. He just wanted an apology from the newspaper for not hearing his side of things. Nothing doing. We sued for libel and won.
A lawyer can’t be a witness in a case where he is representing a client. But in the case of the Greene Avenue café, I can say that of the hundreds and hundreds of times I’ve been there, I’ve never witnessed customers being refused service in English. Au contraire.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
