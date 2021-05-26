Bravo for your bold Editorial calling for the disallowance of Bill 96 which includes the invocation of the notwithstanding clause.
It may interest you to know that the individuals responsible for suggesting the inclusion of the notwithstanding clause to the 10 premiers who gathered to approve then Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau's constitutional repatriation proposal cautioned that its use must be balanced with the consideration of the federal power of disallowance.
James Matkin, a lawyer from British Columbia, represented then Premier Bennett at those Premier meetings and was the first person to suggest the idea of including the notwithstanding clause (non obstante clause) in the Charter. Matkin had been introduced to the idea by his long-time associate, Professor Paul C. Weiler, another lawyer who had worked closely with Matkin.
In his book Litigating the Values of a Nation: The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Weiler explained: "An alternative safeguard would be to allow the national political branch of government to override the provincial exercise of the non obstante power in those rare cases in which the provincial initiative is egregiously offensive to constitutional values.
"Serendipitously, that political option is actually available under the current Canadian Constitution, and there is even some support in the evolution of the Charter for its use in this connection. Our original quasi-federal Constitution gave the national government a general authority to 'reserve and disallow' any provincial law of which it disapproved."
In imploring our current Prime Minister to invoke disallowance, your editorial correctly reminds us that Pierre Trudeau refused to disallow Quebec's original Bill 101, back in 1977. Trudeau also refused to disallow Quebec's first language legislation in 1974 -- Bill 22 -- despite a petition of 600,000 signatures demanding that he do so. Yet, in his retirement, Trudeau was not so reticent. In his appearance before the Canadian Senate studying the Meech Lake Accord constitutional proposal, Pierre Trudeau referred to the “blunt tools left in the BNA Act: disallowance, taxation -- all modes of taxation; the declarative clause; expropriation for federal purposes, and so on” which could be used to thwart provincial legislation that violated individual and minority rights.
Tony Kondaks
Vancouver
