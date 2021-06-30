It boggles the mind how many scandals our Teflon-coated Prime Minister has evaded taking responsibility for. By proroguing government, claiming secrecy on matters too important to be publicly discussed and announcing new commission after new commission, he has managed to deflect attention away from Liberal mismanagement of our country. The Liberals have been a disaster in their handling of the economy, and the Pandemic jeopardizing lives and wasting millions if not billions of our tax dollars. Daily we see Justin Trudeau apologizing to some minority group rather than focusing on constructively improving all our lives in a responsible fashion. Rather than the transparency in government that we were promised, this Prime Minister has been the most disingenuous of his predecessors in recent memory and he insults us as though Canadians cannot see through his pretence.
Unfortunately, Erin O`Toole still has substantial resistance from his own party members regarding climate change and women’s abortion rights and cannot be counted on as a viable challenger. The NDP have no plans to improve Canada’s economy if the wealthier are not taxed into submission and their socialist policies will bring on a recession. The Greens are in disarray and I fear the only likely result of another election will be more of the same, a minority government with Teflon Justin at the helm.
Our Prime Minister is only interested in his re-election and his calculations reveal that he can throw English Quebecers under the bus and say nothing about the erosion of their minority rights.
I conclude the best way to draw attention to our plight is to loudly proclaim our desire to avoid another election and to boycott it when announced. If enough Canadians feel as I do perhaps this message will sink in, and we can all save millions until the day Teflon Justin retires.
David Schouela
Hampstead
