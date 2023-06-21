Anthony Bonaparte brought back a few memories of another newspaper political cartoonist - the late Ed McNally of The Montreal Star.
I was only a copyboy when I met McNally and, later, visited his home in Rockburn, Quebec, where I had spent a few summers on a small farm owned by William Hoyer.
I do remember pitching an idea for a cartoon to McNally which was published in the newspaper - something about smuggling whisky in a skidoo - (However, my memory sometimes fails me with events and details that occurred more than 60 years ago).
Today, Bonaparte, again, captured the never-ending political nightmare we are all facing in the English-speaking community: The impending darkness of government-sanctioned prejudice, hate, fear and hostility.
I am tempted to reproduce Bonaparte's cartoon on a business card and start distributing them in hospitals, schools, companies, supermarkets, shopping malls, and other places, including French-speaking friends and family and bar buddies.
Of course, I will have to remain sober, a difficult assignment when you have become a retired and grumpy little 'ol newspaperman, a dying breed when push comes to shove in a democracy.
Stu Lowndes
Montreal
