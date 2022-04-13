The endorsement of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism by the Bloc Québécois deserves particular recognition and appreciation.
Bloc leader Yves Francois Blanchet displays vision and moral leadership when he denounces antisemitism as “a permanent problem for Jewish communities and individuals.”
If more leaders at every level around the world would follow Yves Francois Blanchet’s lead and speak out in the face of a growing tide of antisemitism, the world would be a better place.
Sam Mitnick
Cote St.Luc
