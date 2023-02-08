Black History Month is a good time to address the dilemma of systemic racism in Quebec. Quebec is such a distinct society that systemic racism does not exist here, according to Premier Legault.
Of course, the idea that Quebec is the only jurisdiction in North America with no systemic racism is patent nonsense. Evidently, in Legault's world, Quebec's image trumps the truth.
And, despite his insistence, systemic racism is not about semantics-it's about suffering. His refusal to acknowledge the painful reality of systemic racism invalidates the struggles of its victims and, insidiously, deprives them of their right to self-defence.
The disturbing dilemma here is that if systemic racism is not real, then there is no need to deal with it. And, frankly, the inherent message in all this is that, in Quebec, BIPOC lives don't matter.
Moreover, the sad irony is that, if Legault would just admit that he is wrong, it would go a long way toward righting race relations in the province-and at absolutely zero cost to the public purse.
May his reflections on Black History Month prompt our premier to pivot.
And, frankly, the inherent message in all this is that, in Quebec, BIPOC lives don't matter.
Moreover, the sad irony is that, if Legault would just admit that he is wrong, it would go a long way toward righting race relations in the province — and at absolutely zero cost to the public purse.
May his reflections on Black History Month prompt our premier to pivot.
George McArthur
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.