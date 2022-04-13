MNA David Birnbaum forgot one of the key duties of an elected legislator; that is, to represent the opinions/ideas/feelings of his constituents. It is not, as he so aptly demonstrated, to go off on tangents with little regard for his base. Birnbaum did not make a minor faux pas; rather, he committed a major blunder that now has the potential to permanently impact CEGEP education into the future.
Unless a political modification can be negotiated - and that looks less and less likely - the requirement that students attending English CEGEPS successfully complete three core courses in French will not only deprive students of possible university admission but, as already suggested, drive a new generation to leave the province for continuing advanced studies.
Birnbaum's foray may be permanent. In a democracy, once a Bill has been passed, it is not up to non-elected administrators to determine which specific pieces are implemented and which are not. A Bill is a Bill and must be enacted in its entirety. Unfortunately, without consultation or consideration from community experts or even his own political base, Birnbaum has set the Anglophone education scene on a dramatic destructive path.
While educational redemption may not be even possible, personal responsibility is. Birnbaum must immediately resign from the Quebec Liberal Party and sit out his remaining time in the Legislature as a back-bench independent member. If he fails to act with honour to acknowledge his error and accept personal responsibility, then he must be immediately expelled from the Party.
By violating his most basic duty of respect and consideration for his constituents, Birnbaum has clearly demonstrated that he is not fit to reside in the Quebec Legislature.
Jon G. Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
Beaconsfield
