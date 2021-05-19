Once again the CAQ is flexing its muscles to enforce a law that will diminish English-language rights in order to protect the French language, which nobody is trying to harm. First, they invoked the notwithstanding clause, which is their way of saying they are right but even if they are wrong they will fall back on the clause. Since they have since learned that they will not go unchallenged, they are going to introduce a new Bill.
One cannot change the status of a Province and turn it into a Nation just because it suits the agenda. However, should they be successful in creating the change, then certainly the Nation would belong to the First Nations who defeated the French in more than one battle. Conveniently, you won’t find any reference to these events in the Quebec version of the History of Quebec in Canada. So, if we live in a democracy, if the CAQ is successful in orchestrating this change, will Quebec become a Mohawk Nation?
I can’t wait for the term to end for this government and move on to a government that will stop nitpicking about protecting a language that nobody is trying to harm.
Sol Boxenbaum
Montreal
