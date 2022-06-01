In our society, the courts have the final say as to what a given law means if it’s challenged, unless the law says the courts have no business getting involved. The goal of the notwithstanding clause is to eliminate the participation of the courts, but, even there, it’s up to the courts to determine if the clause is applicable in a given situation. It’s up to the courts to decide if the clause is being used legally. And it’s up to us to go before the courts early and often to get rulings which let us know.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
