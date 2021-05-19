I am ashamed to be Canadian. Our federal leaders will do nothing to halt the suppression of individual rights and freedoms of minority Quebecers. When Jolin-Barrette says: This bill means a person will be allowed to call the OQLF and say, “I did not have my right to be served in French (recognized)," chills run down my spine. Jolin-Barrette’s vision is one of a Quebec that encourages its population to inform on others. This is not a Quebec that I wish to be part of. Of course, that may be Jolin-Barrette’s plan (and that of the CAQ) to ensure another exodus of businesses, professionals and minorities from this province.
Judy Kolonics
NDG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.