I read attentively the editorial and some letters to the editor regarding Bill 96 published in June 29th’s Suburban. They all showed a strong opposition to this law that is, according to me, nothing special, absolutely not worth so much negative attention.
I observe first that the author believes that collective rights do not exist and that individual rights are the only rights that have to be respected. This is simply false. Every society since the beginning of humanity had and still has to find an equilibrium between individual and collective rights. The last vaccination campaign against COVID-19 has been an excellent example of this social phenomenon, with supporters and opponents of both sides.
Montreal is and will remain a dynamic city where every single person may receive private services in French, in English and even in many other languages. Every single person may receive public health services in French, English or any other language, in this case with the help of some interpreters. People living in bilingual municipalities may receive municipal services in French or in English. Any bilingual municipality having lost a majority of English- speaking citizens in the last decades will easily be able to keep its bilingual status.
For provincial services, every citizen of Quebec may receive services in French. Citizens from the historical English speaking community will continue to receive provincial services in English, if they wish to.
Bill 96 changes absolutely nothing on that. So, what does Bill 96 change? As a matter of fact, outside symbolic things, only three major issues :
1. Students from anglophone colleges will have to take three more French courses, or five courses of any matter in French.
2. The number of students in anglophone colleges is blocked to its current number.
3. Provincial and Montreal municipal services will be given in French to citizens who are not from the historical English speaking minority.
Where is the scandal? Where is the problem? Is it not a good thing for any college student in any country in the world to learn another language? And what is the problem if the number of students is maintained in anglophone colleges? Already only 41% of their students are anglophone. So English colleges will be open to every English-speaking student and to a lot of francophones and allophone students.
And for the government and municipal services (excluding health), yes, maybe it will be difficult at the beginning for some people having English as a second language to learn a little bit of a third one. I suppose they will be able to get some help from family, friends or even Google. But I don’t see any problem, only the normality of using the language of the place where you live.
I own an apartment in Spain. Do you think that I may communicate with Spanish civil servants in French or English (or Italian, which is my second language)? Of course not. I have the choice between Castellano and Valenciano. And it is perfectly normal, because Spain is a normal country. And I learned some Castellano (and I can read some Valenciano too). So, why not learn some French?
One last word. The Suburban’s editorial is really creative because it invents Reductio at Stalinum and even Reductio at Chinese Cultural Revolutionum. But it is a false and dishonest argument.
And one last strong exaggeration in the editorial : "They are calling for cultural cleansing," a clear allusion to "ethnic cleansing." This is a total stupidity. The worst in these letters and the editorial is that using terms like Stalin, Chinese Cultural Revolution, verboten and cultural cleansing, is that these texts minimize and even deny or abolish what the real victims suffered. This is the scandal. Not Bill 96.
Come on Suburban, let’s get real, as wrote another reader, and enjoy your life in this wonderful city, province and country.
Uberto de Nicolini
Montreal
