The debate over Bill 96 needs to be mindful of some basic rules of our democracy or it will not serve the general public trying to understand what’s going on. In our parliamentary system, laws are passed by a majority of the sitting members. Bill 101, for instance, can be amended like any other law, and any law that violates the Canadian constitution can be struck down by the courts, regardless of the size of the majority that passed the law.
A provincial constitution can be created and amended according to the general rules for passing legislation, and, like any other law, can be struck down if it violates the Canadian constitution. Any attempt to make a provincial constitution a part of the Canadian constitution, or as the lawyers say, to entrench it, would be an attempt to amend the Canadian constitution. It would, therefore, have to follow its rules governing amendments, to be constitutionally valid. A law saying otherwise would be both unconstitutional and a violation of parliamentary sovereignty, as no legislature can bind its successor.
In the Humpty Dumpty world of Quebec politics, we are hearing that Bill 96, and, if it comes to pass, its offspring, a Quebec constitution, will be no ordinary law. Well, Law Dee Daw.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.