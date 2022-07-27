The CAQ and its language watchdog the OQLF are wielding a double edged Bill 96 sword to threaten provincial and federal chartered businesses to toe the line on its new French language demands; it may cripple many in marketing their products for best competitive advantage throughout the world.
Unfortunately, if Bill 96 in whole or in part is struck down by Supreme Court interpretation, many billion dollar lawsuits and class actions cases in damages may be launched which Quebecers can ill afford. And in the interim, much international and national investment will continue to shy away from Quebec while well established businesses, owners and employees accept offers to move. This does not buoy well for the economy and most Quebecers already finding it difficult to support themselves, family and pay the mortgage with rising inflation, interest rates and a possible recession looming.
I suggest my Francophone bretheren throughout the province who supported the CAQ in the last election “Vote Otherwise”. Its time to take back the Quebec wealth and reputation lost to 40 years of self serving linguistic rhetoric of a few in political authority. Do it for your children who deserve a bilingual education and most businesses needing a bilingual platform to succeed!
Michael Shafter
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.