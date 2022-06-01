Your Bill 96 Hit List editorial was a sobering piece. It gives one pause. I’d like to begin by stating that Quebec is a province in the nation of Canada. Quebec is NOT a nation.
I don’t think Quebec has a Census Bureau. How will the CAQ winnow out “historic anglos” or “anglos historique”? Will we be issued identity badges to wear declaring us as “AH” or God forbid (the English translation) “HA”?
May 24 was a truly sad day for this province. There is so much more that needs attention than dividing the population by language. The CAQ has already divided its population by religion and culture. How many more fundamental human rights shall be stripped of some individuals in this province by the “inclusive” CAQ?
Judy Kolonics
NDG
