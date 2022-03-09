The QCGN and I have been asking the government ever since Bill 96 was tabled almost a year ago why it is necessary to create a Charter-free zone with respect to a wide range of interactions between individuals and the state in Quebec in order to promote the use of the French language. This is an issue with far-reaching implications for ALL Quebecers, not only English-speaking Quebecers.
As with Bill 21, Bill 96 is historic in the sweeping use of an override that ousts the application of both Quebec and Canadian human rights protections. It touches on commerce, employment, education, access to public services, expression in a range of contexts, and the operation of the legal system. The fundamental human rights and freedoms of all Quebecers are being thrown out by the government, which will have unprecedented and unchecked power to implement the Charter of the French Language. We will all be at the mercy of the Minister of the French Language, with no recourse to the courts. When the OQLF inspectors show up, we will all be powerless.
That is why for months I have been asking Premier Legault and Minister Jolin-Barette to provide clear answers to the following questions:
1. Why is Quebec poised to depart both from its proud tradition of protecting human rights, and from the international human rights standards to which Quebec has bound itself by pre-emptively using the Notwithstanding Clause to override the Quebec and Canadian Charters of Rights and Freedoms?
2. Why is Quebec adding a number of new executive powers to the Charter of the French Language, including new search and monitoring powers that will not be subject to the prohibition on unreasonable search and seizure found in both the Canadian and Quebec Charters?
3. Why is Bill 96 adding new disclosure protections that will not be subject to protections of personal privacy?
4. Why is Bill 96 limiting access of Quebecers to education, health and social services and the courts?
This Bill is about our values and the Quebec and Canada we want to live in. The Quebec government is proposing to redefine the social contract we have developed between Quebecers over the past many decades and the relationship between Quebec and Canada. This is of concern to all of us, and ALL Quebecers deserve answers to our questions.
Marlene Jennings
President, QCGN
