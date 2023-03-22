The rocky rollout of reforms to Anglophone CEGEPs because of Bill 96 reflects a government that seems determined to disrupt English language college education in Quebec.
Indeed, the timelines and logistics of accommodating new language requirements for courses and students, along with staffing and textbook changes, are proving to be precarious.
Clearly, Bill 96 marks a major makeover of Quebec's English CEGEP system as we know it. Add to all this the CAQ's cynical cancellation of Dawson College's long-planned space normalization project, which included a nursing health care clinic no less, and we have a situation that is both madness and maddening.
Let's hope that it's not too late for Quebec to do the right thing and start treating English CEGEPs without prejudice!
George McArthur
Montreal
