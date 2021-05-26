I am a child of bill 101 and do understand the necessity to protect to a certain extent the french language within the Province of Québec. I moved here with my parents in the 1980s. My siblings and I attended the French education system, even though we were predominantly an English speaking family. Integration in the province was not easy in any way or form. It was a hardship my parents took years to overcome and still face these days. We've been proud Canadian citizens since the early 90s. I think my family and I have integrated ourselves pretty well in French within Québec but still face many hurdles when it comes to certain basic rights as visible minorities.
After all these years I am still wondering why does bill 101 still apply to my kids born here, when every Canadian citizen should have equal rights in sending their children to the language of their choice? Why is there two-tiered citizen rights when it comes to language? When does Bill101/96 stop impeding on normal demographic changes?
No democratic government should be looking to control demographic changes because it doesn't suit its own perfect image of what Québec should look or sound like. A Canadian citizen should have the right to speak and be served in any of the two official languages.
When do my kids really become Canadian when faced with these unconstitutional laws being put forth by the CAQ government? Why have we created a third "allophone" citizen?
Many of my fellow citizens either come from a country member of the Commonwealth nations or from Francophonie nations. We identify ourselves as either Anglophone or Francophone in Canada, not as allophones. How are we still allowing the government to identify English speaking Quebecers as allophones, when clearly we identify as Anglophones in Canada and should have the right to education in English.
I thank you for your work and your involvement with regards to the anglophone community and their right to exist and flourish in Québec and grow as any other minorities are allowed to grow within Canada.
Russell Keynes
Montreal
