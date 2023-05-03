Thanks to the internet I was able to attend the 2-hour "EMSB holds Conference on Bill 96 on April 27" (Suburban, April 23).
While I found the segment presented by businessman Lloyd M. Segal on how Bill 96 affects businesses quite informative and somewhat worrisome, the piece on how the bill affects our public school system was a little disappointing. There was an impression left that everything must be conducted in French. That is not so.
On November 24, 2022, I attended an event where I had the opportunity to speak one-on-one with Quebec Premier François Legault and former minister of education, now Minister of the French Language, Jean-François Roberge.
I was informed that all oral consultations and all meetings involving parents will still be conducted by English-speaking parents for the benefit of their children and the English-speaking community.
This means all Governing Board, Faculty Council, Parents Committee, and Council of Commissioners meetings will be in English. Of course, this also covers "Meet the Teacher" meetings and so on.
Thank you, Suburban, for the opportunity to make this point clear.
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds
