Following their win of sorts, at the Quebec Court of Appeal, on Aug. 21, concerning Bill 40, the Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) is now pushing for a delay in the upcoming school board /service centre elections scheduled for Nov 1.
Recall Bill 40 transforms school boards into “service centres.” The QESBA is against the plan; it claims it does not respect Section 23 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which gives the English community the right to manage and control its educational institutions. The government says it does ; I agree.
At any rate, Judge Benôit Moore ruled that in the interests of justice and in the public interest («...dans l’intérêt de Ia justice que dans l’intérêt public...»), he deferred the case to the highest court in Quebec where three judges on Sept. 14 will hear 60 minutes from the government, 60 minutes from the QESBA and 15 minutes from me.
No question, I will repeat some of the testimony that I gave at Quebec Superior Court on June 26 with Judge Sylvain Lussier, and on Aug. 21 with Judge Moore:
Bill 40 does respect the decision-making autonomy of the English-speaking minority in educational matters, and the election date should not be toyed with again.
Remember, it was in June 2018, via Bill 185, that the present mandate of commissioners was extended.
Also recall that the Council of Commissioners of the English Montreal School Board, which was encouraged by its Parents' Committee passed Resolution #18-05-23-7.4.1 , which called for elections to be held "in accordance with the Act Respecting School Elections on November 2, 2018." Howsever , QESBA got its way and now they want another postponement.
This would further make a mockery of democracy. One wonders who does QESBA really represent anyway, considering every commissioner is qualified , under the rules, to run as a director.
In the public interest, elections should be held on Nov. 1, 2020.
Chris Eustace
Pierrefnds QC
