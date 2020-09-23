Permit me, as a school taxpayer, deemed a "friend of the court," at the Superior Court and Court of Appeal hearings on Bill 40, to respond to The Suburban, September 17, online article: "Quebec government Bill 40 appeal defeated."
Disappointment does not begin to describe my feelings on the decision taken by the Court of Appeal concerning the Coalition Avenir Quebec's school board reform Bill 40. The last time I had the same feeling was when Liberal draft Bill 86 collapsed four years ago. Recall the letter: "Bill 86 is a gift." Both bills gave parents greater decision-making power regarding their children's education.
At any rate, the Court decided the Anglophone electorate may go to the polls on November 1 to vote for anachronistic school boards ruled by councils of commissioners as opposed to school service centers governed by boards of directors.
I believe a Board of Directors model of governance (Bill 40) is superior to a Council of Commissioners because sometimes school boards are just one more bureaucratic layer with which parents have to fight for the education of their children.
A Board of Directors is purposely composed of a variety of people with talents in fields necessary for the successful management of our schools: a young person from 18 to 35, someone who is from the cultural, municipal and sport environment and others who have expertise in finances and ethics.
The current Council of Commissioners is most often made up of a variety of well-meaning citizens, who may have a strong interest in education, but very often have no particular expertise in the areas necessary to properly govern a large school board.
Presently, at French service centres, the members of boards of directors and governing boards are required to undergo mandatory "rigorous" training developed by the Minister of Education. This will ensure that they will have all the necessary skills and will be ready and able to competently guide future education in the province.
That said, all is not lost on the English side. Let's remember the judgment that was just rendered was only a temporary judgment: "a first glance." The real challenge of Bill 40 will continue before Superior Court Justice Lussier in the next few months.
Hopefully, a second look at the facts will show that Bill 40 does indeed "fully respect the constitutional rights of the anglophone community."
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds. QC
