My knowledge of this bill extends only to what journalists are reporting. I have not read the text of it. Still, I feel comfortable suspecting it protects the least vulnerable in our society, namely the bureaucrats. The health care system already has tens of thousands of bureaucrats but hey, their numbers need to increase, and their jobs must always be well protected, even if they do nothing all day long to improve patient care. The most vulnerable, be damned!
My nursing career spanned the years 1972-2012, and in those 40 years, I saw way more bureaucra-care than I ever expected to. Whenever I opened my mouth to say anything, I was always told that “we’re in a transition period”, and I was supposed to be satisfied with this, as the decades went by. Long, long “transition”, during which any patient-centred care remained a remote utopia.
I’m not seeing anything different now.
Joel Goldenberg quotes Christian Dubé as saying “If we want things to change, everyone has to change.” Well, truer words were never spoken. Acting on those words should begin with the Health Minister himself. But no, he’s not changing himself at all. He’s not letting people on the ground make any decisions which should be made on the ground. He’s not letting Dr. Paul Saba keep the Lachine ER open to ambulances, for example.
That’s at the top.
At the bottom, read “the bedside”, this is happening: the Journal de Montreal reported, a few weeks ago, that a woman died in her soiled linen while hospitalized in the Quebec City area. The nurse told her loved one that the patient attendants had all left. This nurse did NOT gear up, grab warm water, towels, clean linen. This nurse did NOT make the patient comfortable in her final moments. Why not? “It’s not my job." Zero empathy. Which seems to be acceptable these days. (It wasn’t when I was in the workforce). By the way, it IS a bedside nurse’s job to change a patient, except the argument now is that nurses have more “important” things to do. How would those nurses like being that patient right now? They make it about themselves and not about the patient.
It’s by no means new. Rewind to the final quarter of 1973, almost 50 years ago. I’m a staff nurse at the then MGH on the then 15East CVT unit, as a student nurse behind a pulled curtain informs a patient that she is a McGill nurse and she doesn’t give bedpans. She pulls the curtain open, earns my dirty look on herself before I curtain up and give the patient the bedpan myself. That McGill student made it about herself. She did not do “patient-centered” at all. In retrospect, some McGill-adulating nursing prof taught her to say this about herself.
Fast-forward to me and my severe kidney stone pain in an ER recently. The triage nurse informed me that it was change of shift and she had to clean her work station before doing my intake, never mind that my pain was 10/10. Was she patient-centred? Nope! Did she feel empathy for me? Nope! Did she think she would want to be me in that much pain at that moment? Nope! She just kept repeating that I had to wait. Not that she would do something for me as soon as possible, not that she understands, not that she acknowledges my situation in any appeasing or soothing way. Just to be quiet and wait. Cut and dry. She was not centred on me at all.
If, indeed, “everyone has to change”, it is not realistic to believe this will happen. Nobody will change. Ever.
Okay, so the top, the bottom, and now, the middle. Says the nurse-manager to the nurse: “you’re on obligatory overtime for evenings today.” Replies the nurse: “you do it yourself, I’m going home.” A fictional exchange, because few, if any, nurses address their nurse-manager that way. But wait! Doesn’t EVERYONE have to change?
Lucie Adams
Kirkland
