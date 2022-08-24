The competition between English and French for the hearts and tongues of Quebecers is in a new phase. The threat of separation is no longer a billy club keeping French in the forefront of our preoccupations, and, as French nationalists, unlike well-meaning but misguided anglophones admit, French can’t hold its own without a legislative leg-up.
Numbers are their own language, and understanding the metrics pitched at us to determine how well French is faring feels like inside baseball. But once the current news cycle of statistics goes the way of most news items, we will still be faced with the real problem of protecting French without eviscerating other language communities.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.