Quebec’s approach to protect French by passing laws like Bill 21 and pending legislation like Bill 96 is discriminatory when a simple non-discriminatory alternative exists.
Since young children learn languages easily, Quebec should pass legislation to have all students learn French from well-qualified teachers starting in kindergarten until the end of high school.
Since the Charter of Rights and Freedoms makes Canada’s official languages English and French, the Federal Government should pass legislation to have all students learn French and English from well-qualified teachers starting in kindergarten until the end of high school.
Speaking both English and French has numerous benefits, such as enabling corporations and businesses to provide services in both languages; enabling corporations, businesses and government entities to give Canadians the right to work, and be served, in French or English; ensuring all judges are fully bilingual in French and English.
Legislation must ensure only non-discriminatory laws are passed.
Hy London
TMR
