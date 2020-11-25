I find it no coincidence that the OQLF language watchdog spelled backwards reveals "FLQ OFFICE”, Language Minister Barrette threatens to open up Bill 101 and Education Minister Roberge schedules English school board elections to proceed just before Xmas forcing voters to line up outside to self distance in the cold of winter. I call upon our premier and his two ministers to explain why without tripping over their feet with self defenses.
In the interim, I want to remind my francophone brethren that anglos, like themselves, have a passion and respect for the French language but that continued political instability over linguistic and social inequality, same as before, makes it difficult to attract investment to regain the wealth lost in the last 50 years. It is imperative that “Egalité et Fraternité” define our strengths, not language splitting us apart. After all, we are all in it together to maintain good jobs, support our family and pay the mortgage.
I hope my francophone partners will be most receptive if and when two astute women in a position of authority, one French, Dominique Anglade Liberal Party Leader and the other English, Marlene Jennings, head of anglophone groups and communities table a motion in the National Assembly requesting bilingual services from government and its crown corporations in law and practice; no one should have to request an English translation each time too long delayed for better understanding.
If another court challenge ensues for failure to provide this minimum level of support, please rest assured it is not a reflection on francophone Quebecers but a government which is not representing all Quebecers equally and fairly.
Michael Shafter
Montreal
