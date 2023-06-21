There is a bicycle path that runs downtown alongside a good part of Boulevard de Maisonneuve. The problem is that drivers who are turning left onto one of the side-streets must be very careful to check for oncoming cyclists who are on the path. Yet, as far as I can tell, there are no signs informing drivers to check for cyclists before making their turn. While local drivers are generally aware of this requirement, I can see how a tourist or other driver less familiar with the situation might easily enough turn left without turning their head to be sure that there is no oncoming cyclist approaching the intersection.
I think whoever designed this system should have their head examined before some poor cyclist is injured and quite literally needs to have to have their own head examined. I believe that a small warning sign at each susceptible intersection would help improve the situation and reduce the risk.
Robert Miller
Montreal
