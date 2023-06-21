All of a sudden pollution doesn't matter, especially where international eyes and big bucks are concerned. Where is the Honorable Madame Plante complaining about Co2 emissions and tire reclamation? How about Montreal community bicycle racing around the F1 track instead of this mess? How about an extra special carbon tax charged at the admission gate? Where is Trudeau denouncing such a travesty? Big bucks trumps pollution! Now for special motorcycle lanes and California copy splitting lane laws.
Stanley Cohen
Dollard-des-Ormeaux
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.