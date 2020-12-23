Instead of offering quick play games like Lotto D and Sprinto, we could have more revenues for the Government of Quebec and less income tax to pay if Loto-Quebec offered the Tout ou Rien lottery with a variable purchase price (1 $, 2 $ etc) instead of a fixed price of 2 $ and with a draw every 4 minutes like in the All or Nothing lottery in Massachusetts.
Marc Wlliams
Montreal
