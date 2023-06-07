It was an innocent Tuesday evening phone call from my mom that informed me that my dad’s close childhood friend Bernie Mendelman had passed away earlier that day. Word had spread quickly via Paperman’s website which for many Jewish seniors is the first thing they look at each morning. Sadly, Bernie’s passing follows that of what was a close knit group of friends including the recently deceased Donny Goldberg and Perry Fishman a few years prior. These friends, contemporaries of and depicted by Mordechai Richler when writing about St. Urbain Street, were first generation Montrealers born to recent immigrant parents from Europe. Yiddish was the first language they spoke. Bernie grew up on the same street as my father Morty, affectionately called Mert by his closest friends, and younger brother Yudke, whom he wrote about following his passing in 2017. He called my father every day, sometimes twice a day, just to check in, so my dad was somewhat surprised he had not yet heard from him that Tuesday.
Having detected nothing unusual during their previous chat it came as quite a shock when he heard the sad news that evening.
Bernie was a fixture in my dad’s life, often mentioned when recounting his youth. As a child, what struck me most about Bernie was his unique voice, somewhat deep and a bit nasally, well suited for a Saturday morning cartoon character as I heard it. Over many decades, Bernie’s pen became his voice where as a longtime contributor to The Suburban his eclectic human interest articles entertained readers for so many years.
It’s saddening to see my father’s friends pass away and Bernie was one of the good ones. For those of us still fortunate to have this generation of parents with us, enjoy every moment spent with them for they are a blessing.
Mark Grossman
CSL
